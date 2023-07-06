Zelina Vega says joining the LWO has ‘changed my life’

Zelina Vega has received a bigger spotlight in WWE ever since she officially joined the LWO on the eve of WrestleMania 39. She went on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown women’s championship at Backlash in Puerto Rico, and this past weekend she competed in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match in London.

During a recent interview with Wrestlesphere, Vega said that joining the LWO has changed her life:

“Stepping in with LWO has changed my life, not just my wrestling career, but just my life in general. My gosh, it’s a whole new form of person for me ‘cause I never thought I’d be a good guy, ever...it’s almost like pulling this whole new side out of me. And getting to train with Rey Mysterio is probably one of the things I never thought I’d be able to do. But, what an honor.”

