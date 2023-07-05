Coming off a hot PPV with Money in the Bank, we’d usually expect Raw’s numbers to rise. But that didn’t happen on July 3, most likely because it fell on the eve of the U.S. Independence Day holiday, and because the previous week’s episode had one of the red brand’s best performances in months.

Wrestlenomics tells us Raw averaged 1,828,000 viewers per hour on Monday night, and a .49 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those are down from June 26 (7% in total audience, and 20% in the demo). It is well above the same week in 2022, which was also the Money in the Bank fallout show but fell on the Fourth of July itself.

In this post-Showbuzz Daily world, we don’t have ranking information. In lieu of the hourly numbers though, we do have quarter hours. Wrestlenomics usually keep this information on their Patreon and we don’t want to give away information that might encourage folks to subscribe to a worthwhile site, but they tweeted it tonight so...

Next Monday will have competition from the Home Run Derby and other baseball All-Star Game festivities, but Raw handled live sports quite well this year. We’ll see how they do as they continue building to SummerSlam on July 10.

