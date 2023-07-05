The entire Judgment Day (even Dirty Dom) will be on next week’s NXT

Over the past few weeks, Raw’s The Judgment Day and NXT’s Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams have been crossing paths and butting heads on WWE’s Monday & Tuesday night shows. And after Rhea Ripley showed up on NXT last week to issue a warning to the champ & his guy, Melo issued an invitation to her entire group... an invite Trick made sure knew included Dirty Dom Mysterio...

Ripley wasn’t too impressed, reacting by calling Hayes & Williams “idiots” on Twitter. But Finn Bálor, who helped start all this by showing up on NXT to attack Seth Rollins after he successfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight title against Bron Breakker last month. Melo & Trick came to Rollins’ aid, Bálor beat the NXT champ on Raw... and now next week, it looks like Judgment is coming to NXT.

We’re kind of pre-occupied wondering how loud the Orlando crowd will get for Dirty Dom, but beyond that this should be interesting. Judgment Day isn’t exactly on the same page these days with Bálor having come up short against Rollins after Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase for a title shot. Will they present a united front in NXT? Can Finn convince Priest to cash in on Melo? Is Rhea going to wrestle while she’s back in her old stomping ground?

Guess we’ll have to tune in next week, just like Nick Khan, Triple H & Shawn Michaels drew it up.

Here’s the rest of what NXT Has planned for July 11: