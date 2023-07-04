 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baron Corbin is done with the gimmicks

By Geno Mrosko
Baron Corbin brought back his “Lone Wolf” character for his match against Carmelo Hayes for the NXT championship at NXT “Gold Rush” night two last week. It didn’t change the end result, as he failed to win the title.

So what’s next?

“I understand to dictate my future I can’t bank on the past. I have to kill it. I don’t need anyone bowing down to me; I don’t want a position of authority; it doesn’t matter if I have pockets or what’s inside of them; I damn sure don’t need a manager; and I haven’t worked eight long years to go all the way back to the beginning.

“Burn all the ships. I can’t go back. There’s no going back. It’s no more gimmicks, nonsense, no bullshit.”

NXT has become not just a developmental arm of WWE but also a place main roster wrestlers can go to find themselves again. Corbin here is the latest example.

We’ll see what that means for his future.

