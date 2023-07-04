Baron Corbin is done with the gimmicks

Baron Corbin brought back his “Lone Wolf” character for his match against Carmelo Hayes for the NXT championship at NXT “Gold Rush” night two last week. It didn’t change the end result, as he failed to win the title.

So what’s next?

"It's no more gimmicks, no nonsense, no bull----."@BaronCorbinWWE is ready to let go of the past to dictate his future...#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/PSkcj8B44L — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2023

“I understand to dictate my future I can’t bank on the past. I have to kill it. I don’t need anyone bowing down to me; I don’t want a position of authority; it doesn’t matter if I have pockets or what’s inside of them; I damn sure don’t need a manager; and I haven’t worked eight long years to go all the way back to the beginning. “Burn all the ships. I can’t go back. There’s no going back. It’s no more gimmicks, nonsense, no bullshit.”

NXT has become not just a developmental arm of WWE but also a place main roster wrestlers can go to find themselves again. Corbin here is the latest example.

We’ll see what that means for his future.

