The Creed Brothers must leave NXT

A report came out shortly after NXT’s Stand & Deliver event months ago that The Dyad had requested their release from WWE. Weeks later, they very publicly informed everyone via social media that WWE denied that request, even going so far as to say their contracts are up come Oct. 15 of this year and they’ll be seeing everyone after that.

In the meantime, they’ve continued working on NXT television as members of Joe Gacy’s Schism group. This week’s episode of television had a possible end point for the duo cooked into it, as they have been arguing with Gacy recently and he got them booked in a “Loser Leaves NXT” match against The Creed Brothers.

Perhaps WWE had a change of heart on their request?

Nope!

Instead, after a very good match, the Dyad defeated the Creeds with an assist from a hooded figure wearing a mask. It was clearly Gacy, who had been thrown out of the match shortly after it began.

Julius & Brutus are main roster ready, and that would seem to be the obvious next step. They’ll add some great depth to the tag division on Raw or SmackDown.

