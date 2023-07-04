Looks like we’re headed to a Logan Paul/Ricochet feud

As Ricochet reminded us on Raw last night (July 3), the big spots he & Logan Paul pulled off at Money in the Bank last Saturday weren’t the first time the pair have wow-ed us like that...

Combining that history with the work they did in July 1’s show-opening ladder match ladder...

...was enough to make a lot of us want to see more of what the One & Only and the Media Megastar could do in the ring together. But before they give that to us, WWE turned up the heat on their rivalry with footage of Ric and LP brawling backstage in O2 Arena during last weekend’s premium live event.

That led to Ricochet calling out Paul for a “face-to-face” on next Monday’s show from Buffalo, New York.

Whoa!@KingRicochet just called out @LoganPaul for a face-to-face confrontation next Monday night on #WWERaw! How will the Social Media Megastar respond? pic.twitter.com/O6ns4sui3f — WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2023

With SummerSlam less than a month away, there’s not much time to set something else up for Paul. A showcase match with Ricochet — which will likely include at least two or three spots designed to go viral on social media — looks like WWE’s answer to that challenge.

It’s also the kind of thing that could turn into a tag team either before or after Aug. 5’s stadium show in Detroit. We’ll have a better idea after the July 10 Raw.

That episode will also feature the following matches:

Becky Lynch will take on Zoey Stark. Lynch challenged Trish Stratus, but the Hall of Famer offered up her associate Stark due to the broken nose she claims to have suffered in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Drew McIntyre’s first match since WrestleMania will be a tag match with Matt Riddle against Imperium. McIntyre saved Bro from a Gunther-led beatdown last night.

The issues between The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa continued when Miz attacked his former ally on Raw, so they’ll have a No Disqualification match next Monday.

