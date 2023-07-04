Shayna Baszler cooked Ronda Rousey

Recent reports indicate Ronda Rousey is finishing up with WWE soon, and Shayna Baszler turning on her out of nowhere at Money in the Bank was so they could get to a singles match between the two. It was rushed, and didn’t make much sense, so it was going to be interesting to see how they explained things on Monday Night Raw this week.

Well, Shayna just went out and absolutely cooked Rousey:

She was speaking for quite a few folks when she opened by saying no one wants to hear Rousey try to speak on a microphone. And that was the theme all throughout the promo, where she outright said she owes everyone an apology for Rousey ever getting into this business and it’s time to take her right the hell out of it.

But they also actually did tell a story that wasn’t so meta — Rousey got to walk in the door as a star who went straight to a big match at WrestleMania while Baszler has had to scratch and claw for everything since day one.

Fair enough.

It’s a story that works, and the fans in Baltimore were loving Baszler taking it to Rousey both verbally and then physically.

SummerSlam should be fun!

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: