Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: The Creeds & The Dyad settle things in a “Loser Leaves NXT” match, Raw Underground comes to Tuesday nights when the Gable Steveson-trained Eddy Thorpe takes on Damon Kemp, a likely banger between North American title hopefuls Mustafa Ali & Tyler Bate, Roxanne Perez gets a shot at revenge against Blair Davenport, Jacy Jayne & Lyra Valkryia tie up... and more!

SPOILERS for this pre-taped episode are out there, including here. If you’d like to discuss them, please either do so in the SPOILER post, or use the SPOILER tag.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 4