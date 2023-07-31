Two major women’s matches won’t happen at SummerSlam

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Houston was the go home show to the upcoming SummerSlam event scheduled for this Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. That meant it would be the last chance for WWE to add a couple of major matches that had been previously rumored for the big show.

And then they just didn’t.

Raquel Rodriguez attacked Rhea Ripley during Raw, sure, but ultimately it was revealed she is not cleared in storyline but once she is they’ll go ahead and do the match right away.

Even more surprising is the fact that Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus won’t be on the card this weekend.

Instead, they started to have their match on Raw this week before Zoey Stark interfered. Adam Pearce quickly revealed that bogus finish wouldn’t be the end of it and Stratus would have to wrestle Lynch again ... on Raw in two weeks in Winnipeg.

SummerSlam, then, will remain an 8-match card.

Thoughts?