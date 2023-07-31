After coverage of the World Cup sent SmackDown on a one week trip to cable, the July 28 edition of WWE’s Friday night show was back on FOX.
That was the reason the blue brand’s numbers soared this week. The reason they soared to the same heights the show’s been averaging this year is probably because Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and The Bloodline story were once again featured.
PW Torch reports last Friday’s episode was watched by 2,323,000. That’s up slightly from the last FOX episode on July 14, and just below their aforementioned average when on that channel (2.34 million). Among 18-49 year olds, the July 28 episode got a .61 rating.
And for year-to-year comparisons, our own Rick Ucchino had the following:
#SmackDown on FOX continues to see an uptick in the younger demographics tuning in each week. @cagesideseats— Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) July 31, 2023
New numbers out on Friday’s show:
P2+: 2.323M - Up 6% vs. 2022
18-49: 801K (.6) - Up 19% vs. 2022
18-34: 291K (.4) - Up 24% vs. 2022
Reigns will be back this Friday for the SummerSlam go home. Could be a big one. We’ll know by this time next week. In the meantime...
Here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:
- July 29 - 2.19 / .52
- Aug. 5 - 2.09 / .49
- Aug. 12 - 1.93 / .44
- Aug. 19 - 2.08 / .47
- Aug. 26 - 1.99 / .48
- Sept. 2 - 2.08 / .49
- Sept. 9 - 2.37 / .57
- Sept. 16 - 2.21 / .50
- Sept. 23 - 2.54 / .63
- Sept. 30 - 2.21 / .54
- Oct. 7 - 2.24 / .54
- Oct. 14 - 2.27 / .54
- Oct. 21 - 2.23 / .52
- Oct. 28* - 835K / .23
- Nov. 4 - 2.14 million / .48
- Nov. 11 - 2.26 / .58
- Nov. 18 - 2.23 / .56
- Nov. 25 - 2.17 / .54
- Dec. 2* - 902K / .25
- Dec. 9 - 2.31 million / .57
- Dec. 16 - 2.19 / .52
- Dec. 23 - 2.38 / .55
- Dec. 30 - 2.63 / .64
- Jan. 6 - 2.26 / .53
- Jan. 13 - 2.33 / .55
- Jan. 20 - 2.26 / .55
- Jan. 27 - 2.54 / .67
- Feb. 3 - 2.38 / .61
- Feb. 10 - 2.47 / .64
- Feb. 17 - 2.38 / .58
- Feb. 24 - 2.41 / .62
- Mar. 3 - 2.45 / .59
- Mar. 10 - 2.32 / .63
- Mar. 17 - 2.26 / .59
- Mar. 24 - 2.22 / .58
- Mar. 31 - 2.49 / .69
- April 7 - 2.47 / .69
- April 14 - 2.27 / .58
- April 21 - 2.18 / .54
- April 28 - 2.47 / .67
- May 5 - 2.06 / .52
- May 12 - 2.15 / .56
- May 19 - 2.13 / .53
- May 26 - 2.16 / .52
- June 2 - 2.56 / .73
- June 9 - 2.28 / .60
- June 16 - 2.43 / .67
- June 23 - 2.35 / .61
- June 30 - 2.51 / .69
- July 7 - 2.56 / .76
- July 14 - 2.31 / .62
- July 21* - 1.23 / .36
- July 28 - 2.32 / .61
* Aired on FS1
For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.
Loading comments...