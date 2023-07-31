After coverage of the World Cup sent SmackDown on a one week trip to cable, the July 28 edition of WWE’s Friday night show was back on FOX.

That was the reason the blue brand’s numbers soared this week. The reason they soared to the same heights the show’s been averaging this year is probably because Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and The Bloodline story were once again featured.

PW Torch reports last Friday’s episode was watched by 2,323,000. That’s up slightly from the last FOX episode on July 14, and just below their aforementioned average when on that channel (2.34 million). Among 18-49 year olds, the July 28 episode got a .61 rating.

And for year-to-year comparisons, our own Rick Ucchino had the following:

#SmackDown on FOX continues to see an uptick in the younger demographics tuning in each week. @cagesideseats



New numbers out on Friday’s show:



P2+: 2.323M - Up 6% vs. 2022



18-49: 801K (.6) - Up 19% vs. 2022



18-34: 291K (.4) - Up 24% vs. 2022 — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) July 31, 2023

Reigns will be back this Friday for the SummerSlam go home. Could be a big one. We’ll know by this time next week. In the meantime...

Here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

