Comedy icon (and WWE Slammy winner) Paul ‘Pee Wee Herman’ Reubens has died

By Sean Rueter
The pop culture world was shocked and saddened today (July 31) when we learned Paul Reubens had died. The 70 year old actor and comedian best known for the Pee Wee Herman character he co-created and portrayed posthumously revealed on social media he’d been battling cancer:

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Reubens played the joyful man-child Pee Wee in a variety of movies, television shows, and appearances — included ones with WWE. In November of 2010, he was one of Raw’s guest hosts...

And won a Slammy Award for Guest Star Shining Moment of the Year...

Herman then returned in 2011 at WrestleMania to share a backstage moment with that show’s host, The Rock, and Mean Gene Okerlund:

A few WWE stars formed connections with Reubens over the years, and shared those after the news of his death spread:

Here’s to John Cena’s #1 fan, and a true icon. Thanks for the memories, and for making a few of them in our weird, wonderful little corner of the sports entertainment business.

