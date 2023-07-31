Kevin Owens isn’t sure what’s next after WWE contract expires

In late 2021, it was reported that Kevin Owens had re-signed with WWE on a three year contract.

That lines up with Owens saying he has another year-and-a-half left on his current deal in a new interview with the Toronto Sun. That’s not why KO’s comments in that piece are being discussed today (July 31), though. It’s because of what he says about what’s next for him once the end of 2024 rolls around:

“I really don’t know [what’s left for me to accomplish in WWE]. I used to say I don’t see myself not being in the ring for another five to 10 years. And if I said it right now, I’d be lying because over the last few months, I have to admit, I don’t know if that’s true anymore. “I look at things and I don’t know where I stand going beyond the next year and a half. I know I want to be involved in wrestling. I know I want to be involved in the WWE and I know I have a place here. I just don’t know where it is exactly. Maybe it’s still in the ring, maybe it’s not. I don’t know.”

The reigning WWE Tag champ, who’s currently sidelined with a broken rib, said he’s trying not to worry about 2025 and beyond right now, though:

“I think for the next year and a half, my focus is just on enjoying everything I do as much as possible. There’s not really a worry about winning a title or main-eventing WrestleMania or any of that stuff anymore, which are the dreams that everybody has because I’ve been so blessed and I’ve gotten to do all of that. So I just want to have fun and I want to give people fun times to remember me by. “Whether this is the end for my wrestling, I don’t know and I don’t want to sound dramatic, I don’t want to say this is a retirement speech or anything because I might still be wrestling for 10 years. I have no idea. My thought process right now is just to try to enjoy the next year and a half as much as I possibly can because I don’t know what’s on the other side. That’s really all I’m worrying about.”

Owens will be approaching 41 when his current deal expires, and assuming he’s been smart with his money (and based on what we know about him, there’s no reason to assume otherwise) should be well set up financially. It wouldn’t be terribly surprising if he decided to hang up his boots to focus on coaching or producing.

But we’re also seeing wrestlers continuing to perform at a high level until they’re 50 and older these days, so if he wants to keep going for another 5-10 years — I certainly won’t complain.

We’ll focus on enjoying the next 18 months or so ourselves, and see what KO decides then.

Check out the rest of the Toronto Sun’s piece on Owens here.