Dom & Rhea had run-ins with HBK & Dragon Lee after GAB title defense

Thanks to a lot of help from Mamí, Dirty Dom Mysterio was still NXT North American champion when he left the Great American Bash last night (July 30). That means a continuing Judgment Day presence on Tuesday nights, and before Rhea Ripley & her boy toy left H-E-B Center they had a few encounters that may have clued us in to NXT’s plans for their time on the brand.

First, they dissed Shawn Michaels coming through the curtain into Gorilla Position. This could just be a social media extra to remind us that The Judgment Day are jerks, Dom doesn’t respect his elders, and HBShizzle is a funny old guy...

... but Michaels’ on-screen involvement has been used to set-up or advance a few feuds in NXT, so that could be the case here.

It could be used in something that was already teased a couple weeks ago when SmackDown was in Orlando — a Dragon Lee/Dirty Dom program. Rey Mysterio told Lee he wanted to be there when the young luchador took the belt off his son, and we moved closer to that match with this scene:

So, Shawn books Dom to defend against Lee — with Rey in his corner to counter-act Ripley, perhaps?

Works for us. Let us know what you think, and when you think it might happen, in the comments below.