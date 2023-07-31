WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (July 31, 2023) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event scheduled for this coming Saturday night in Detroit.

Advertised for tonight: Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be “under one roof” just days before they square up for a rubber match. Elsewhere, Logan Paul will also be in the building as he gets ready for Ricochet, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins teams up with Sami Zayn to take on The Judgment Day, Maxxine Dupri will battle Valhalla, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 31