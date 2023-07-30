To the surprise of many, Dominik Mysterio won the North American championship from Wes Lee just two weeks ago. Mustafa Ali was already scheduled to challenge Lee for the title at tonight’s (Sun., July 30, 2023) Great American Bash Premium Live Event from Cedar Park, Texas. Naturally, we eventually got a triple threat match.

By the way, Dirty Dom is hated everywhere he goes:

Ali and Lee initially focused their efforts on Mysterio before eventually remembering they’re none too happy with each other and going to battle in the way they were originally planned to. After all, Dom wouldn’t even have to be involved in the finish to lose the title here.

Of course, Rhea Ripley was out with him and she got involved in the action, putting Lee through the announcer’s table with the Riptide.

But that was only enough for two. Then they used her title to knock Lee cold, no different than how he won the title weeks ago, but Lee kicked out of that too!

Ali got back in, hit the 450 splash to set himself up to win off all that, and Ripley just dragged him out. Dom took advantage from there, going up for his own Frog Splash and that was enough to get the three count.

And still.

Sorry, Ali!

Get complete Great American Bash results and coverage of the entire show right here.