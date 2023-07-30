Carmelo Hayes retains NXT championship at Great American Bash

The main event of tonight’s (Sun., July 30, 2023) Great American Bash Premium Live Event in Cedar Park, Texas, featured Carmelo Hayes defending the NXT championship against the always dangerous Ilja Dragunov.

A big part of the story going in was Trick Williams, Melo’s sidekick, having issues with Dragunov and Hayes having to tell him to back off. They played up the friendship between the two during the show in such a way that it seemed possible it was a set up for a turn.

Instead, they just went out and had one hell of a physical match, with Dragunov doing his usual and working his ass off while Hayes, well, he don’t miss.

The finish did indeed involve Trick, as he ended up sacrificed by way of Hayes moving when Ilja was throwing himself at him and running into Williams instead.

It set up Nothing But Net back in the ring and the three count to end it.

The show went off the air with Hayes and Williams still strong in the ring celebrating.

