Tony D’Angelo was locked up and his underboss, Stacks, had to cut a deal with Gallus to get him out. He made like he was turning on big Tony D but it was a swerve and he managed to defeat Joe Coffey to free D’Angelo and get a shot at the tag team titles.

That shot kicked off tonight’s (Sun., July 30, 2023) The Great American Bash Premium Live Event from Cedar Park, Texas.

The match was your standard tag team affair, nothing terribly special from either side. Gallus tried to cheat late but the referee caught on and put a stop to it. Then, while they were on the outside dealing with it, The Don used their own weapon against them.

Hey, The Family is gonna do what The Family is gonna do.

Shortly after, they finished the job and secured the pinfall to finally give D’Angelo a taste of gold in NXT.

