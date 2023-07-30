The SummerSlam card looks complete

We’re now less than one week away from WWE invading Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan with its SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, and it looks like the card is completely filled out.

Here’s what is on the line up:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

This will be TRIBAL COMBAT, which means Anything Goes and Reigns is putting his status as Tribal Chief on the line as well.

Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

Both Belair and Flair cost each other the title in separate matches, so they’re just doing a triple threat so everyone can have their chance all at once.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

They’ve built one hell of a feud off Balor being upset all these years later — seven years, in fact — over the first Universal championship match. He’s vowed to make Rollins go through what he went through back then, which would mean taking the title and injuring him.

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

McIntyre returned after months away to confront GUNTHER and help Matt Riddle. Now, they’ll fight over the title, which has been with GUNTHER for over 400 days. He’s rapidly approaching breaking Honky Tonk Man’s record.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

This will be the rubber match. Both have a win over the other.

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

This started when they squared up in the Money in the Bank ladder match, resulting in a huge bump through tables on the outside. The spot was a bit scuffed and could have gone horribly wrong but thankfully everyone was okay. They used that as a jumping off point for a program between the two and now here we are. Paul has said he asked for his match to go on first so he could get to his brother’s fight the same night.

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Baszler turned on Rousey out of nowhere to cost the pair the tag team titles and set up a feud between them. This came with reports that Rousey plans to finish up with WWE soon and she wanted to do a match with Baszler before leaving.

Slim Jim Battle Royal

They just announced this on SmackDown this past week before revealing it will be the way they get a bunch of wrestlers from each brand on the card. So far, LA Knight and Sheamus are the only two officially announced for it.

The only other match that had been previously rumored was Rhea Ripley defending the women’s world championship against Raquel Rodriguez, and it’s at least still possible that match makes the card. But eight matches is already a lot and WWE has done well to avoid making its PLE’s unreasonably long.

Like the card?