WWE NXT Great American Bash goes live on Peacock in the U.S. or wherever you get WWE Network tonight (Sun., July 30, 2023) at 8pm ET from H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. But the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting an hour beforehand, and you can watch it right here!

You’ll get all the usual highlight packages to get you up to speed on every feud and angle heading into Great American Bash. A panel of experts will break down each of the main show’s six matches before the special event goes live — and we’ll be treated to an eight-person mixed tag match between Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz and Noam Dar’s Meta-Four (Oro Mensah, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson).

The pre-show starts at 7:00pm ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above!

We’ve got a preview of & staff predictions for each match here. And of course, complete results and live match coverage of the entire Great American Bash event can be found by clicking here.