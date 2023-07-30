WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 results, live streaming match coverage

WWE NXT Battleground is all set to pop off today (Sun., July 30, 2023) at 8pm ET, live on Peacock and WWE Network!

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of NXT Great American Bash below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

NXT heads to H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas for their latest premium live event. This one has four titles on the line, a Weapons Wild match, the debut of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, and more. We can help get you up to speed on all that in our preview & predictions!

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with the best damn pro wrestling community on the interwebs. And remember to keep refreshing!

WWE NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH QUICK RESULTS

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail

Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

Gallus vs. The Family

Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. Meta-Four

WWE NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE