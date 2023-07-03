Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green become top contenders to the women’s tag team titles

Whenever WWE needs to find a top contender to a championship, the creative team tends to put together a multi-person match to sort it out. It’s not always the most satisfying from a narrative perspective, but it does get a top contender in short order.

That was the case for the women’s tag team division on Monday Night Raw this week, as a Tag Team Turmoil match was booked to find new challengers for Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, who won the titles from Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank.

First, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green took out Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae.

Then, they also took out Nikki Cross & Emma when the former was too focused on checking on LeRae and abandoned the latter.

Next, they took out Tegan Nox & Dana Brooke without much issue.

Finally, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter got in and, wouldn’t you know, the heels managed to run the gauntlet and defeat them too.

Deville & Green will be next to challenge for the tag team titles, though it wasn’t made clear when that match is going to happen.

