Brock Lesnar returns on Raw to set up rubber match with Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins kicked off this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Baltimore, and started talking about looking toward SummerSlam, which is just five weeks away from taking place at Ford Field in Detroit.

In something of a surprise, Cody Rhodes interrupted him.

Could they be thinking of doing that match now?

Before Rhodes could even finish asking what they wanted to talk about, an all too familiar riff hit the loudspeakers and wouldn’t you know it, Mr. Here Comes The Pain himself was walking down the aisle headed right for the man who issued an open challenge to him a month ago.

Brock Lesnar is back, baby!

These two first met at Backlash back in May, a match Rhodes won clean via pinfall. Lesnar took the rematch at Night of Champions a few weeks later via technical submission. Now, it’s time for the rubber match.

