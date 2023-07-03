The Usos are putting Roman Reigns on trial in TRIBAL COURT on SmackDown

The Usos won THE BLOODLINE CIVIL WAR at Money in the Bank on Saturday (July 1) in London, as Jey Uso became to the first person to pin or submit Roman Reigns since Dec. 15, 2019.

It was obviously a huge moment in the ongoing saga of Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns, a tremendously popular storyline that’s fueled WWE’s recent hot streak. Word is it will lead to a big SummerSlam match pitting Main Event Jey against Reigns for the title. But there’s a month between now and the Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit — a month with three Roman television appearances and a house show.

So how do we get from here to there? The Usos have revealed that we’ll start with TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS this Friday (July 7) on SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City!

This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes — The Usos (@WWEUsos) July 3, 2023

That segment will join these for what should be a huge show from WWE’s “home court” in Manhattan:

• Austin Theory (c) vs. Sheamus for the United States championship • AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross • Edge returns to appear on “The Grayson Waller Effect”

What’s your verdict on that line-up, Cagesiders?