Raw airs tonight (July 3) with a live show from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. This is the first episode of Raw during the five week build towards SummerSlam, which takes place on August 5.

This could be the end of Ronda Rousey

One of the most shocking moments at Money in the Bank was when Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey, bringing their partnership and championship reign to an abrupt end. Since then, a new report indicates that Rousey gave WWE a “hard out” date and she will be leaving soon. This explains why everything here happened so quickly.

Rousey credits Baszler for sparking her pro wrestling fandom, so this could very well be a scenario where Ronda is looking to put Shayna over on her way out. A match at SummerSlam between the two women is likely, and perhaps it will be a multi-match program if Ronda’s hard out date is some time after SummerSlam.

Given the way the betrayal angle played out at Money in the Bank, it’s possible that Ronda will be going out as a babyface. That should become clearer during tonight’s show, as Rousey and Bazler are members of the Raw roster and should be on hand to cut promos for what’s coming next in their story.

The rest of the title scene

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends the gold tonight against Natalya. The challenger has something to prove after being humiliated and dominated by Ripley during their last couple of physical encounters.

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER was Claymored by the returning Drew McIntyre at Money in the Bank, which suggests they are on a collision course at SummerSlam. The Scottish Warrior has yet to appear on Raw since he was drafted to the roster a couple months ago, so it will be interesting to see how he addresses his absence during his first promo back on WWE TV.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained the gold against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank. Will The Judgment Day continue to pursue Rollins’ belt via Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank contract? Is the workhorse champion prepared to issue another open challenge as soon as tonight?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan are suddenly at the top of the women’s tag team division again. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green basically lose every match, so this could be an opportunity for Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to make their move in the division.

WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Pretty Deadly last week and are probably looking for a new challenge. Could it be time for Indus Sher to step up to the champs?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus both came up empty at Money in the Bank, so now it’s time to focus on setting up a singles rematch at SummerSlam, preferably with a gimmick that removes Zoey Stark from the equation.

- Logan Paul needs an opponent at SummerSlam. Given the crazy table spot he performed with Ricochet at Money in the Bank, as well as their viral moment earlier this year at Royal Rumble, perhaps they are heading towards a singles match where the YouTube star finally gets back in the winners column.

- Finn Balor’s growing mistrust of Damian Priest was on display at Money in the Bank when Finn allowed himself to be distracted by a potential Damian MITB cash-in. Balor lost the match as a result and seems to blame it on his Judgment Day stablemate, so the group will have to work out this issue ASAP.

- IYO SKY isn’t a member of the Raw roster, so we may have to wait until later this week on SmackDown to see what she has in mind for her Money in the Bank contract.

- Tommaso Ciampa didn’t rid himself of The Miz by beating him in an open challenge match two weeks ago. Miz ambushed Ciampa last week during his entrance, which means a rematch is on the way.

- When will Chad Gable have Maxxine Dupri ready for a singles match against Valhalla?

- Brock Lesnar is listed in WWE’s advertising for tonight’s card, so you should expect to see the part-time star return to TV to set up a third match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

