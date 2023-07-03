WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (July 3, 2023) from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, featuring all the fallout from this past Saturday’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London.

Advertised for tonight: Rhea Ripley puts the women’s world championship on the line in a match against Natalya. Elsewhere, there is much to figure out following Money in the Bank, including IYO SKY’s potential plans for the women’s Money in the Bank contract, Damian Priest’s decision on who to cash-in the men’s Money in the Bank contract on, what’s next for Cody Rhodes, and a whole lot more.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 3