With Kevin Owens injured, Sami Zayn gets a new partner for Raw

WWE wrote Kevin Owens off television last Monday (July 24), using a Judgment Day attack to cover for a broken rib he’d reportedly been working with for a little while.

Word is that will keep KO and the WWE Tag titles he holds with Sami Zayn off the card for SummerSlam. But it obviously won’t end Owens & Zayn’s issues with The Judgment Day.

So with World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins getting ready for his latest defense against that group’s Finn Bálor at next Saturday’s premium live event, it makes sense for Sami & Seth to join forces once again this Monday (July 31) to take on The Judgment Day. Especially seeing how those two stories have been intertwined for weeks, and the last episode of Raw saw Zayn unsuccessfully challenge Dirty Dom Mysterio for the NXT North American title... and unsuccessfully save Seth from a beatdown at the hands of Bálor, Mysterio & their teammate Damian Priest.

Zayn & Rollins vs. Priest & Mysterio was one of two matches added to the line-up for the next Raw, which will be the brand’s final push to Aug. 5’s SummerSlam. Maxxine Dupri will also go one-on-one with Valhalla as Alpha Academy’s feud with Viking Raiders rolls on.

Those join the previously announced Cody Rhodes/Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul segments.

Sound like a good way to spend three hours on a hot summer Monday night?