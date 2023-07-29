This is just how WWE books its women’s tag team champions

There was a rumor recently that WWE sees Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green as strong tag team champions they can book well and solidify that women’s tag team division with. They can bring some stability to the scene.

Fast forward to Friday Night SmackDown this week and they were booked in a match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, who were doing the old “can they co-exist” trope ahead of the two challenging Asuka for the women’s championship at SummerSlam next week.

They couldn’t co-exist, not really, but they still managed to win the match. Worse, here’s how they did it:

Nothing makes the women’s tag team champions look strong enough to stabilize the entire division than losing via a big boot when the pinfall attempt didn’t even happen until Flair had successfully brushed Belair off, a full 10 seconds later.

There’s just no respect for those titles. And, yeah, you don’t beat title challengers ahead of challenging for the title but why does that have to mean treating actual champions this way?

I just don’t get it. But, hey, it’s par for the course with WWE and how they book their women’s tag team champions, I suppose.

