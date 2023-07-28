LA Knight gets on the card at SummerSlam

We’re just one week away from SummerSlam, which is set to take over Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, and LA Knight, despite how much fans love him, came into this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown without a match booked for the card. Thankfully, by the end of the evening, WWE had made that right.

Indeed, it was announced there will be a “SummerSlam Battle Royal” on the show and look who wanted in:

OH? YEAH!



We've got ourselves a #SummerSlam Battle Royal and a certain someone wants in!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QLrjvNx78M — WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2023

“Let me talk to ya. After last week’s debacle, you’re looking now at SummerSlam, the United States championship, the biggest misstep not having the one guy, the biggest rising star in WWE history not be in that match. Let’s make that right. I’ll tell ya how we do that — the Slim Jim Battle Royal, you want to make that mean something? Then there’s only one man that can be in that and you’re looking at him — we’re talking about LA Knight. Yeah!”

Here’s the updated card: