Vince McMahon recovering from major spinal surgery

We haven’t heard any “Vince McMahon backstage at Raw or SmackDown” rumors lately, and this report from TMZ Sports offers one reason why.

Sources told the site that the 77 year old Chairman of WWE (until the Endeavor deal is finalized, at which point he will be Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings) underwent major spinal surgery last week. The procedure was said to have lasted for four-to-five hours, after which his medical team declared it a success. He’s currently recovering.

There’s no word on what specific issue was being addressed, but McMahon’s taken quite a few bumps in his life so wear & tear related to those is probably a good guess. The report also doesn’t have any specifics on his recovery timeframe.

McMahon returned to WWE in January after retiring amidst a hush money/sex scandal last July. He’s since facilitated the sale of the company, and gradually become more involved in creative along with his son-in-law, Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.