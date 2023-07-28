WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (July 28, 2023) with a live show emanating from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event scheduled for next weekend in Detroit.

Advertised for tonight: Rey Mysterio battles Santos Escobar in the final match of the United States Championship Invitational. The winner earns a title match against Austin Theory.

Also on the card: Karrion Kross is booked in a singles match against Karl Anderson, Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns prepare for Tribal Combat at SummerSlam, and more!

SmackDown kicks off at 8 pm ET on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 28