Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler lost the WWE women’s tag team titles earlier this month at Money in the Bank after Shayna betrayed Ronda. Baszler justified her actions by explaining that Rousey is an entitled narcissist who always hogs the spotlight despite never paying her dues in pro wrestling.

This personal conflict was always going to lead to a match at a major event, and WWE has now made it official for SummerSlam on Sat., Aug. 5, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

Baszler and Rousey wrestled each other twice during recent WWE house shows in Mexico, with both matches ending in disqualification. Hopefully that work in the ring together will lead to an entertaining fight at SummerSlam. It sounds like Rousey is leaving WWE soon, so perhaps this will be her last hurrah.

Here is the updated lineup for WWE’s biggest party of the summer:

WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

: Women’s Championship : Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair World Heavyweight Championship : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor Intercontinental Championship : GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

: GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

How do you like the way the card is shaping up, Cagesiders?