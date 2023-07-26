The WWE episode of Celebrity Family Feud looks like must see TV

WWE stars show up on all kinds of television shows and pop culture events these days, so it’s not big news every time Miz plays in a pro-am golf tournament or Ronda Rousey gets cast in a celebrity reality competition the way it probably would have been 10 years ago.

But every once in a while something crosses our radar that just looks too fun to not share. The promotion for the episode of Celebrity Family Feud premiering this Sunday night (July 30) is a good example.

On paper, a team of WWE Men consisting of The New Day, Seth Rollins & Dolph Ziggler taking on a WWE Women’s squad of Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan & Natalya already sounds like a good time. Big E & Alexa... we miss them! A throwback reunion between New Day & their Captain! Husband vs. wife!

The pictures from the episode started to get us even more excited, though. The men’s team is definitely having a blast.

It's time to gear up for another episode of #CelebrityFamilyFeud, everybody! Don't miss these teams compete head-to-head Sunday at a new time, 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/kU7z6vycxq — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) July 26, 2023

Selfie alert! The WWE women and men gear up for an epic clash on #CelebrityFamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/wZt0Vq97Ld — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) July 26, 2023

It was this clip shared by our guy Large Epsilon that really sealed the deal, though.

You had us at “takes his pants off”.

Celebrity Family Feud airs on ABC this Sunday at 8pm ET. That’s also when NXT”s Great American Bash is going down, but thankfully that’s why the wrestling gods made DVRs and streaming services.

Anyone else excited to see these WWE stars play the Feud?