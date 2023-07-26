The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (July 25) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, last night’s show was watched by 703,000 total viewers, and scored a .23 rating with the 18-49 year olds. The overall audience number is down from last week, but still only one of a handful of times the show’s broken the 700K mark in the past year (three of our four times its happened in 2023 are within the past six weeks). The demo rating, however, is up. It ties the best-since-2021 number done by Seth Rollins’ June 20 World Heavyweight title defense.

The past few weeks worth of strong numbers have been fueled by a different main roster act — The Judgment Day. It’s conceivable their time on Tuesday nights could end if Dominik Mysterio drops the North American title this Sunday at the Great American Bash PLE.But based on how NXT’s been performing with Dirty Dom, Rhea Ripley & crew... something tells us Judgment Day will be sticking around past the Bash.

We shall see. In the meantime...

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

