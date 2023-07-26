Grayson Waller invites The Rock to SummerSlam

Recent NXT call-up Grayson Waller has shared a scenes with John Cena & Edge recently. That latter encounter led to a match, and gave the brash Australian a reason to poke another of the biggest names in WWE history — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Rock responded to Waller’s jab with some of his own, and the SmackDown talent & his employers at WWE have been reminding us about it ever since. Recently, rumors have popped up about the 33 year old from Sydney working with a legend when the company is in Detroit next weekend for SummerSlam. That’s got folks wondering if this beef between Waller & Rocky could become a face-to-face issue at Ford Field on Aug. 5.

It’s something Ariel Helwani wondered, and brought up when Waller was one of his guests on The MMA Hour earlier this week (video of which is embedded above). Grayson responded:

“Look, SummerSlam’s always a big show... All of a sudden, people start seeing what I can do for these legends. I think Grayson Waller is on the WWE Legend Rehabilitation Program right now. If you’re a WWE legend — it’s hard. Twitter, Instagram, you don’t know how to go on socials. Come and talk to me, I’ll make you relevant again. “And I think you saw me do that with John Cena. You saw me do it with Edge. [Rock] is out of work right now. He’s unemployed, correct? ... The actors are on strike. So, technically he’s unemployed and needs some work. Who better to help The Rock than Grayson Waller? “I just sent out a video. I didn’t even tag him, mind you. So people think I was clout chasing, I didn’t even tag him. All of a sudden he’s coming back with the same insults he’s been using for 15 years. It was funny, cause I remember when I was 15 and thought you were funny, that was really, really cool. But there’s now an open invitation for ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’. “If he wants to come on the show. I know his daughter is in a cult right now in NXT, and his family’s in shambles on the main show. But he seems to be worried about Grayson Waller. So I think we have to do something about it. There’s so many legends in town for SummerSlam, Ariel. I heard Undertaker might be in town for SummerSlam. I heard whispers about Stone Cold Steve Austin. I’m hearing all these names thrown around, and for some reason, they all want to find me. So if there is a legend in town that wants to talk to Grayson Waller, I’m open to it...”

Undertaker will reportedly be in Detroit, so that could be WWE’s back-up position if they can’t get Johnson to agree. But as Waller points out, with the business of Hollywood largely on hold right now (and with Rock making it clear with a historic seven-figure donation to SAG-AFTRA’s Relief Fund that he supports the actors in striking for however long is necessary to get a fair deal from the AMPTP) Dwayne can’t use the excuse he allegedly used for WrestleMania 39:

“It’s not up to me, I think that’s up to The Rock. He can make any claims about a busy schedule, but I know he doesn’t have a busy schedule now lad. You wake up at 4AM to work out, you’re done by about 6AM — you’ve got a whole day free. I’m open the whole day. You can get your workout in, whatever it is — I’m open. He can say whatever he wants to me, and I think that would be a lot of fun. We’ll see if Dwayne has anything to say.”

Seems like there might be some fire behind all this smoke from Waller. And with Grayson mentioning The Bloodline angle, an appearance on “The Grayson Waller Effect” during the same show where Roman Reigns & Jey Uso fight over the title of Tribal Chief could also be used to set-up an even bigger program with the Fast & Furious star...

Do you smell something cooking here, Cagesiders?