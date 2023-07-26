Apollo Crews had visions, Dijak ditched RETRIBUTION to seek justice, and Baron Corbin... well, he’s also having visions. Point is, over the past year or so more wrestlers who were adrift on Raw and SmackDown (or Main Event) have been getting the chance to try new gimmicks or characters in NXT.

Next up looks to be Los Lotharios, the tag team made up of real-life cousins Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo.

For starters, the officially have their last names back. Then last night, in their first match on NXT — or anywhere since a January loss to Hit Row on SmackDown — Carrillo & Garza lost to Nathan Frazer & Dragon Lee. That seemed to push Humberto to the brink. Footage from outside the Performance Center showed Carrillo confronting his cousin about whether they’re here to chase women or glory. Then he stormed off after declaring he wasn’t doing “this” anymore...

Both men are talented performers just entering what should be the prime of their career. With WWE seemingly interested in creating new Latino stars, Garza & Carrillo could be valuable players for the company... with the right gimmick.

Let us know if you think this angle will get them to a more viable one. On your way down to the comments, you can also check out our playlist of highlights from last night’s Great American Bash go home show:

