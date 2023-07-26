Hulk Hogan gets engaged

Hulk Hogan tells TMZ he recently proposed to his girlfriend Sky Daily, and she said “yes”.

It will be the third marriage for the controversial wrestling icon. Hogan was married to his first wife Linda for more than 25 years, and the couple share two children (Brooke and Nick) and one reality show (Hogan Knows Best). Their marriage legally ended in 2009. A year later, he married Jennifer McDaniel. Hogan and McDaniel’s divorce was finalized in 2021. He then began dating Daily — a yoga instructor with three children of her own — in early 2022.

The 69 year old WWE Hall of Famer told TMZ he was nervous before popping the question in a Tampa restaurant last week, but presumably he’s now excited they’ll exchanging vows in the near future.

Hogan still makes occasional appearances on WWE television; his most recent was this past January at Raw XXX.