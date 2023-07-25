Gable Steveson is sticking around NXT

WWE spent the past week promoting Gable Steveson making his “decision” on what his immediate future will hold. There has been a lot of talk around what he’ll do with the Olympics coming up soon and his having one more year of eligibility in NCAA. The man himself talked about his WWE debut match coming sooner than we think, but also outright said he was planning to return to collegiate wrestling.

It all led up to this week’s episode of NXT television, where WWE capitalized on the uncertainty by giving him a microphone and promising a decision.

And then Baron Corbin showed up.

After Corbin ran him down, it set up Steveson making his decision and setting up his first ever pro wrestling match:

GABLE STEVESON IS NXT



The Olympic Gold Medalist has made his decision AND has challenged @BaronCorbinWWE for his first match...at The #NXTGAB! @GableSteveson #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gV9WAc8G7E — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2023

Of course, this doesn’t rule out his wrestling now but still going away later to do the other things he was looking at doing, but for the time being he’s getting some reps against a solid veteran at a Premium Live Event. The Great American Bash takes place this Sun., July 30, 2023, in Cedar Park, Texas.

The updated card: