Mustafa Ali vowed to win a championship during his excursion to NXT, immediately inserting himself into then North American Champion Wes Lee’s business and getting a match booked between the two at the upcoming Great American Bash Premium Live Event on Sun., July 30, 2023, in Cedar Park, Texas.

Then Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day showed up in NXT and wouldn’t you know it, Dirty Dom beat Lee for the title. How would that affect plans for the Bash?

As it turns out, not much!

Instead of running Lee vs. Ali, or even just Mysterio vs. Ali, they decided to simply make it a triple threat match. You may instantly be considering the fact that means Mysterio, in the midst of quite the push alongside the rest of his stablemates, could lose the title without being pinned.

And that’s a valid point.

Either way, he’ll be working the show in what will almost certainly be a great match.

