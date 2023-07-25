Rey Mysterio celebrates the anniversary of his WWE debut by dropping new merch

It’s been 21 years since Rey Mysterio made his debut with WWE, and he’s celebrating the occasion with some brand new merch exclusively from Roots Of Fight, a media, lifestyle, and apparel brand that celebrates athletes and their achievements through fashion.

I’m celebrating the date with @rootsoffight and this new drop in my collection.#KnowYourRootshttps://t.co/MNpJVIjJ1F pic.twitter.com/MAhqGwZu9n — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) July 25, 2023

Mysterio debuted for WWE on the July 25, 2002, episode of Smackdown, where he defeated Chavo Guerrero before moving on to face Kurt Angle in arguably the greatest opening match in SummerSlam history.

During his time with WWE, the Mexican icon has racked up an impressive resume that includes three world titles and a pair of Intercontinental titles. In 2006 he was the winner of the 2006 Royal Rumble match.

This past spring, Mysterio entered the WWE Hall of Fame the night before defeating his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39.

Now, you can celebrate the high-flying king of mystery’s anniversary with a new pair of shorts honoring the luchador that comes just in time to beat the summer heat. Meanwhile, sound off below with your favorite memories from Mysterio’s legendary career.