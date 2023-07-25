Rhea Ripley match added to NXT line-up

The Judgment Day’s appearances on NXT have delivered ratings wins for WWE the past few weeks, so it was no surprise when they announced new North American champion Dominik Mysterio and Women’s World champ Rhea Ripley would kick-off the July 25 episode.

It’s a little surprising they’ve now added a Ripley match to tonight’s card, but Shawn Michaels & team did set the stage for it during Rhea’s return to the brand last month. That was when she approved of Lyra Valkyria taking out Jacy Jayne. Ripley was less impressed by the Irish wrestler after Jayne jumped her after their match earlier this month. Which is why Valkyria showed up after Raw last night to issue a challenge to Dirty Dom’s Mami.

The was released online after Raw, but it’s still an interesting addition to the cross-marketing WWE’s been doing between NXT and their main roster Monday night show. Fans looking for Raw highlights will find this among them, and maybe decide to tune in to see what Ripley does to poor little Lyra tonight.

Join us in our live blog and find out.