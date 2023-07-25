Corey Graves’ impression of Ludwig Kaiser is insane

Monday Night Raw usually gives me plenty of material to choose from in relation to the angle I’m going to take on this here post delivering the highlights in playlist format for that week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Tampa. This week was no different.

But I knew exactly what I was going to do the moment Corey Graves started in on his impression of Ludwig Kaiser.

Yes, Drew McIntyre had an impromptu match with the Imperium member and Graves, who had never shown off this unique talent before, just went ahead and delivered an impression for the ages on commentary during the bout.

Listen to this:

How is @wwe_kaiser competing in the ring against @DMcIntyreWWE AND on commentary at the same time?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dkyIdwAOef — WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2023

I was instantly, genuinely mindblown. Based on the reaction on Twitter X — that’s going to take some time to get used to, huh — I certainly wasn’t alone in that response.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: