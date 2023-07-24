Logan Paul vs. Ricochet official for SummerSlam

It was just a couple weeks ago that Ricochet embarrassed Logan Paul on Monday Night Raw, all while trying to get a match put together between the two. They didn’t come together again until this week’s episode of Raw in Tampa, Florida.

It took plenty of goading from Ricochet, who cut an entire promo about how Paul doesn’t respect the industry he’s dedicated his life to and how he’s a huge prick (his words, legitimately). He then challenged Paul to a match at SummerSlam on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Eventually, Paul launched a sneak attack, accepted the challenge, then called a guy in the front row a virgin before Ricochet once again got the upper hand on him.

Seems to be a bit of a theme here.

For now.

The updated SummerSlam card: