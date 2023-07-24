Becky Lynch gets a rematch with Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch has been trying to get back to a straight up singles match against Trish Stratus, but she hasn’t had many avenues to do it. Then, she was booked for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Tampa, Florida in a match against Zoey Stark with a special stipulation.

Victory would mean getting that rematch.

Naturally, Stratus, mask and all, was ringside interfering in the match at every opportunity trying to ensure Lynch didn’t win. It didn’t matter.

In the end, Becky, despite a reasonably tough challenge from Stark even without Trish’s interference, pinned Zoey after the Manhandle Slam to set up another meeting.

They didn’t expressly announce that the match will be taking place at SummerSlam on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, but one would think a match of this caliber would make the card.

