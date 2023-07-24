Dirty Dom & Mami will open NXT tomorrow night

If it ain’t broke...

The Judgment Day’s extended guest stint on Tuesday nights has resulted in some of NXT’s best numbers in years, and word is they’ll remain a presence on WWE’s developmental brand for a while as a result. Dominik Mysterio’s North American championship win last Tuesday (July 18) was a highlight of the group’s time in NXT, proving to be a hit in the ratings and for online engagement.

Put that all together and this announcement was a no-brainer...

BREAKING: After last week's shocking win, new NXT North American Champion "Dirty" @DomMysterio35 and Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE will KICK OFF #WWENXT TOMORROW!



8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/EeDWjxV05x — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 24, 2023

Tomorrow night (July 25) is the go home for NXT’s Great American Bash premium live event. Former North American champ Wes Lee was slated to defend against Mustafa Ali on that show this Sunday in New Jersey, so Dirty Dom & Rhea Ripley’s opening segment will likely be part of how WWE addresses that issue.

And if the past few weeks are any indication, it should also pop a big rating.

Dom & Rhea join the other segments already announced for this week’s NXT:

• Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Ilja Dragunov vs. Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) • Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade in a Kendo Stick Match • Gable Steveson decides his future

Will you be one of the likely 600-800K who’ll be watching tomorrow on USA?