Even though it was set to feature the hottest act wrestling’s seen in years, we knew the July 21 episode of SmackDown wouldn’t set any records. That’s because the United States’ opening match in the 2023 Women’s World Cup bumped WWE from broadcast channel FOX to cable network FS1, which in addition to not being the blue show’s usual spot is also available in considerably fewer homes.

But that doesn’t mean SmackDown’s run of impressive performances would end. According to Wrestlenomics, last Friday’s show was watched by 1,230,000 viewers on FS1 and did a .36 rating with 18-49 year olds. Those are 35% and 44% higher than the last FS1 episode back on Dec. 2, 2022. What’s more, Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston points out that of the nine SmackDown episode that have been bumped to FS1, last Friday’s had the biggest audience.

It wasn’t without competition, either. The USWNT’s victory over Vietnam that FOX aired at 9pm ET last Friday drew more than five million viewers, with another million watching the Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo.

This Friday is listed on Roman’s schedule, and SmackDown will be back on FOX. Place your bets. In the meantime...

Here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.