WWE touts their record-breaking weekend in Mexico

Business is booming for WWE lately, and their two-show swing through Mexico over the past weekend was no exception.

The company is touting the record-breaking performance of those two shows in Mexico City & Monterrey... sadly just with an announcement on their website and not by bringing back Daniel Bryan Danielson’s favorite defunct social media video platform:

WWE delivers record-breaking live events in Mexico WWE today announced that back-to-back WWE SuperShow events held at the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City on Saturday, July 22, and the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey on Sunday, July 23, broke records for WWE’s highest attendance and highest grossing live events in Mexico for 12 years. The event in Mexico City also broke venue records, becoming the highest attendance and highest grossing event ever held at the Arena Ciudad de México, in addition to setting a record for highest-ever WWE merchandise sales in Mexico City. More than 25,000 spectators across both nights witnessed Superstars including Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair and Santos Escobar.

Impressive in general, particularly the bit about setting venue records at Arena Ciudad de México. That’s where AAA holds its biggest Triplemania show each year, so this basically WWE saying they outperformed lucha libre’s WrestleMania with a house show.

When you’re hot, you’re hot...