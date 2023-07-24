Tiffany Stratton: NXT women’s division doesn’t need main roster stars

WWE has been sending main roster talent to NXT lately as part of a strategy to get more eyes on their third brand as they continue to negotiate their next media rights deals.

If the ratings are any indication, the strategy is working. But NXT Women’s champion Tiffany Stratton isn’t sure her division needs any help. In a conversation with TVInsider’s Scott Fishman, Stratton ranked NXT above Raw and SmackDown — at least in terms of the “spotlight” the women receive on each show:

“I think we have a really good women’s division at NXT. I think it’s one of the better ones compared to Raw and SmackDown. At NXT I feel we have such a spotlight for the women. I definitely feel on Raw and SmackDown it’s not as much of the spotlight for the women. We have a lot of young talent. Thea Hail, for instance, is only 19 years old. Roxanne Perez, who is basically 21. Cora Jade, 22. I definitely think there is a lot of future within the NXT women’s division. I can definitely see a lot of the girls taking over within the next three or four years on Raw and SmackDown.”

The former bodybuilder and gymnast was also asked for her thoughts on visits from main roster wrestlers like Natalya, Rhea Ripley & Dana Brooke. Stratton clearly thinks the women of NXT are doing just fine, but respectfully adds that the “veteran presence” has value:

“I definitely feel like it’s not needed. I feel like NXT should just be for the girls in NXT and the NXT division. But it does help a lot to have someone like Rhea Ripley come down, Dana Brooke, Nattie Neidhart to help the NXT girls and guide them through things and help establish them better. I do think it’s a big help though.”

Her chat with Fishman isn’t fully in-character, but those are answers that fit the “Tiffy Time” gimmick as much as the performer working it.

There’s also some evidence that the WWE brass shared Stratton’s opinion. On the men’s side, the company’s sent some of Raw’s hottest acts to Tuesday night over the past couple months. When it comes to the women, Ripley is the biggest star to appear — but she hasn’t been involved in title matches or even wrestled.

Maybe Shawn Michaels & Triple H agree that NXT’s women don’t need to share their spotlight?

Let us know what you think. And check out the rest of Tiffany Stratton’s interview with TVInsider — where she talks a dream match with her mentor Charlotte Flair, starring in a Total Divas revival, and more — right here.