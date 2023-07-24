Earlier this month, we learned that Brian Pillman, Jr.‘s AEW contract expired. News of his free agency was still fresh when reports hit he’d been seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Over the weekend, this quote from the second-generation wrestler made the rounds. Pillman Jr. said his Captain’s Corner virtual signing cheered him up and had him excited for the future, which he then teased a bit...

“There is a lot to come. I can’t speak on it right now. It’s kind of in the works right now but I’ve got a huge moment, a huge opportunity coming up in my career to continue making memories, to continue coming up with new gear ideas, and sharing my version of pro wrestling with you all. Thank you for supporting me and today was a lot of fun.”

WWE is said to be interested in signing the 29 year old, but the timing of their acquisition by Endeavor & merger with the UFC may be a factor in when they sign Pillman and other free agents.

But it sounds like young Brian is ready to fly whenever Triple H & company are.