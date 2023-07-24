Raw airs tonight (July 24) with a live show from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This is the fourth episode of Raw during the five week build towards SummerSlam, which takes place on August 5.

Becky Lynch might get a tattoo that’s worse than Cody’s

Becky Lynch finally has a chance to earn a rematch against Trish Stratus; all she has to do is defeat Zoey Stark tonight on Raw.

However, there’s a catch. If Zoey wins, then Becky has agreed to get a tattoo across her chest that says “Thank You Trish.” It will be the ultimate symbol of shame, and perhaps even worse than Cody Rhodes’ hideous neck tattoo.

The Man has lost singles matches against both Stratus and Stark in recent months, so this appears to be a risky proposition, with the numbers game working against Becky. Lynch was able to use Trish’s protective face mask to knock Zoey on her ass last week, but the heels may return the favor this time, waiting for the right time to cheat with that weapon.

Stepping outside of kayfabe, it’s easy to assume Becky will win and this is how she gets Trish in the ring at SummerSlam. But you never know what might happen in a pro wrestling match. Maybe there are unforeseen circumstances where the referee is forced to end the match and Zoey wins. Crazier things have happened between the ropes.

Is the finish here as predictable as it looks, or will WWE subvert expectations? You’ll have to tune into Raw tonight to find out.

The rest of the title scene

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will have a contract signing tonight for their championship rematch at SummerSlam. But Seth can’t take it easy here, because this whole thing might be a setup for Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER disposed of Riddle (once again) on last week’s show. The Ring General is ready for better competition, and he won’t have to wait long to get it. Drew McIntyre is back on Raw for a face-to-face confrontation with the champ, and there’s a good chance this segment will end with a new title match booked at SummerSlam.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are the new WWE women’s tag team champions. Will they cut a promo tonight bragging about how great they are?

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley played a key role in screwing Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan out of tag team gold last week. Ripley happens to need a new challenger for SummerSlam, and I’m sure Raquel and Liv would love to end her run on top.

WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained the belts last week against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. On the one hand, it’s always good to pick up a win. But on the other hand, Owens and Zayn may have taken themselves out of the mix for SummerSlam because there aren’t too many teams left at their level. Perhaps the Viking Raiders will step up to the champs after winning last week’s Viking Rules match over Alpha Academy?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Part-timer Brock Lesnar needs a night off after working so hard to beat the crap out of Cody Rhodes last week and potentially re-injure his arm. Cody will be on Raw tonight with a message for Brock, and perhaps an idea for adding a stipulation or gimmick to their rubber match at SummerSlam.

- Part-timer Logan Paul returns to Raw tonight after Ricochet called him out again. The YouTube douchebag probably has a better plan to ensure that Ricochet is the one who is laid out and humiliated this time.

- Tommaso Ciampa goes one-on-one with Bronson Reed tonight. Ciampa is looking for revenge after Reed turned him into the only guy to lose a match against the Miz in 2023.

- Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have spent the last few weeks talking trash and trying to get a piece of each other before SummerSlam. How will they change up the formula tonight?

- Shinsuke Nakamura is sick of idiots like Ricochet and Ciampa interfering in his matches and costing him wins. I can’t really blame the guy for feeling this way.

What will you be looking for on Raw?