The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the SummerSlam show set to take place on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023. For the third year in a row, the show will be held in a football stadium, as the promotion will take over Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

We’re just under two weeks out from showtime, and the card is filling out:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

We learned on Friday Night SmackDown this past week that this will be “Tribal Combat,” which is essentially an Anything Goes match. What’s more, Reigns will be putting his status as Tribal Chief on the line.

Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

Belair and Flair both costed each other the title in matches against Asuka and have been building a feud with each other. Asuka has taken a secondary role, even as champion, but she’ll be defending the title here.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

Balor still isn’t over what happened seven years ago, and he’s promising once more to do to Rollins what was done to him. A contract signing for this match is set for Monday Night Raw this week.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Rhodes left a challenge open for a rubber match, then went on about it enough that Lesnar returned and accepted. Rumors suggest a stipulation will be added to this one.

Other matches rumored to be taking place on this show include Logan Paul vs. Ricochet, Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley defending the women’s world championship against Raquel Rodriguez, Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch, and GUNTHER defending the Intercontinental title against Drew McIntyre.

You in?